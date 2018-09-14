Mike Walker had the best score in the annual Pizza Rays Seniors tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport this week.
Walker had a two-day total of 153, which was five shots better than Jim Schvaneveldt to win the freshman division in the tournament, which included 27 golfers ages 50 and over.
Craig Praus had the best net score in the freshman division with a total of 134.
In the sophomore division, Bruce McCarty had a gross score of 166 to beat Grady Wlaker by one shot. Jim Johnson had the best net score, 131.
Robbie Robison had a 160 to win the junior division by a shot over Doug Manthe. Dale Turpin had the best net score in the division with a 130, the best of any of the divisions.
In the senior division, Jerry Noel had a two-day total of 170 to beat Jim Koenig by two strokes. Harvey Myers had the best net score with a 134.
The event included a woman for the first time, with Shawn Leake competing in the senior division.