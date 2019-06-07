A number of drivers who have been frequent winners at Coos Bay Speedway took the main events in their divisions at the speedway last weekend (June 1).
Brody Montgomery of Bandon was the winner in America’s Mattress Super Late Models, beating Preston Luckman of Coos Bay to the line after Montgomery and Luckman won the heat races and Montgomery the trophy dash.
In the Sportsman Late Models, Braden Fugate of Bandon won the main event and heat race while Mike Taylor of Reedsport took the trophy dash.
David Smith of Coquille won the main event in Street Stocks while Steve Dubisar of Coquille won the trophy dash. Smith and Dubisar won the heat races.
Sam Talon of Coquille swept the races in the Mini Outlaws division and Griff Smith of Bandon did the same in the Junior Stingers.
Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point won the main event and trophy dash and one of the heat races in the Hornets division, the largest class last weekend. Kris Parker of Florence won the other heat race.
Results are included in the Community Scoreboard.
This weekend, the NHRA drag racers take the stage, with the Battle of the Bay Heads Up Shootout on Saturday and Sunday. The gates open at 8 a.m. each day with time trials at 11 a.m. and bracket racing starting at 1 p.m. each day.
Admission is $12 both days for spectators. Kids 6 and under get in for free.
Next weekend is the annual visit by the Malicious Monster Truck tour, both June 14 and 15.
Trucks that will be competing and showing off their tricks are Rockstar, California Kid, Spit Fire, Identity Theft, Honda Generators High Voltage, Deogee and Skeletor.
Local tuff trucks also will compete both nights.
Paid general admission comes with a free pit party before the action each night, when kids and other spectators can get up close and personal with the trucks and their drivers.
The gates open each day at 4 p.m., with the pit party starting at 5:30 and the show starting at 7.
Admission each day is $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and military members, $8 for kids 7 to 11 and $5 for children 6 and under. They can be ordered in advance through the track website, www.coosbayspeedway.us.