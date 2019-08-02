Lawrence VanHoof, Brody Montgomery, Braden Fugate, Hannah Robison, Steve Dubisar, Sam Talon and Griff Smith won main events at Coos Bay Speedway during racing on the dirt oval last weekend.
VanHoof earned his second win of the season in the Winged Sprint Car division, passing Austin Sause in the second half of the 20-lap race. Sause was second, followed by Donovan Prather and Brett Hulsey. VanHoof won the trophy dash and Hulsey the heat race.
Montgomery rebounded from a disappointing showing at the previous weekend’s Tidal Wave to win the 25-lap main event in the America’s Mattress NASCAR Super Late Model main event, beating current points leader Preston Luckman, with Toby McIntyre third, Wayne Butler fourth and Mike Taylor fifth. Montgomery also won the trophy dash and Luckman and McIntyre won heat races.
Fugate picked up his eight win in nine races in the Sportsman Late Model division, beating Jared Simmons, who briefly led during the second half of the race. Garrett Smith was third and Mike Taylor, the trophy dash and heat race winner, fourth.
Hannah Robison won the 25-lap Hornets main event in the popular Hornets division, her fifth main event win of the season, leading the entire race. Tyler Tullos passed Boles late to place second. Smith, the Junior Stingers points leader, made his Hornets debut and placed third, followed by Boles and Alyssa Johnson. Tullos and Peyton Regiard won the heat races and Robison the trophy dash.
Dubisar swept the races in the Street Stock division ahead of Ken Fox.
Sam Talon continued his unbeaten season in the Mini Outlaws division, winning all three races. Dan Daniels was second and Hunter Berrier third.
Smith beat Alex Butler and Teagan Montgomery in the Junior Stingers division.
The drivers are back in action this weekend for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday. The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for those 6 and under.
For more information on the speedway and schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.