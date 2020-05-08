The teams of Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalick and Phil Shoaf and Shane Morehead both shot 3-under par during the Cinco de Mayo tournament at Bandon Crossings on May 5.
The scores were impressive given the format. The teams played best ball for the front nine and alternate shot on the back nine.
The pairs of Stu Blasius and Andrew Kimbell and Andy Hammon and Adam Burlison both shot even par 72 and Amos Baker and Donny Hiebing shot 73.
The two teams that shot 69 also had the best net scores, with 67, which was one stroke better than the teams of David Kimes and Ray Fabien and Toby Stanley and Michael Shields. The pairings of Bobby Cox and Phil Bennett, Cedric Johnston and Bob Bray, and Marilyn Pothier and Martha Blochlinger all had net scores of 70.
In the best ball portion of the event, both the Baker-Hiebing and the Burlison-Hammon duos shot 32.
Three groups had a net score of 30 for the front nine — the Pothier-Blochlinger pair and the teams of Chip England and John Ohanesian and Less Musser and Rex Smith.
On the back nine, both winning teams shot even par 36, which was three shots better than anybody else. Two teams, the Blasius-Kimbell team and Kent Harper and Dan van Donk, shot 39.
The Borror-Mihalick and Shoaf-Morehead teams, as well as the pair of Fabien and Kimes, had net scores of 35, which was a stroke better than Ed Tyner and John Loverin.
Cahoon shoots even par
Longtime Bandon Crossings golfer Neal Cahoon shot even par for the first during last week’s Casual Fridays game.
“Neal has shot 73 many times, but until now had never shot a round of par golf at Crossings,” Bandon Crossings Pro Jim Wakeman said. “Way to go Neal.”
It was the best score of the day during the Casual Fridays event. It also moved Cahoon up to fifth place in the Crossings Cup standings as the golfers continue to accumulate points in hopes of making the season-ending match play tournament.
Wakeman also extended appreciation for the group of golfers to “Sheryl, Nadine and Desirae for providing the option of a hot food item at our snack bar.”
Casual Fridays
May 1
Low Gross — Neal Cahoon 72, Phil Shoaf 74, Richard Stefiuk 77, Shane Morehead 78, Gary Coots 78, Carter Borror 78, Jeff Mihalik 78, Toby Stanley 80, Bobby Cox 80, Mark Nortness 81, Stu Blasius 82, Brian Gibson 82, Brian Boyle 85, Brian Saksa 85, Clayton Dieu 86, Wayne Everest 88, John Loverin 93, Rick Evans 98, Tom Gant 100, Don Weissert 103, Alan Jones 113.
Low Net — Wim McSpaddin 69, Craig Ford 69, Luke Thornton 70, David Kimes 72, Gerard Ledoux 72, Dewey Powers 73, John Ohanesian 73, Val Nemcek 74, Daryl Robison 75, Mitch McCullough 75, Ed Tyner 75, Marilyn Pothier 76, Steven Robb 76, Chip England 76, Martha Blochlinger 77, Rex Smith 77, Robert Webber 77, Ray Fabien 77, Ed Yelton 78, John Johnston 78, Eric Oberbeck 78, John Loverin 78, Richard Wold 79, Bob Wirsing 80.
Closest to Pin — Mitch McCullough (No. 6), Brandon Skytta (No. 9), Adam Burlison (No. 11), Richard Stefiuk (No. 14), Neal Cahoon (No. 17).
Cinco de Mayo Celebration
May 5
Best Ball (holes 1-9)
Low Gross — Amos Baker and Donny Hiebing 32, Adam Burlison and Andy Hammond 32, Shane Morehead and Phil Shoaf 33, Jeff Mihalick and Carter Borror 33, Stu Blasius and Andrew Kimballl 33, Jeff Johnson and Rich Stefiuk 34, Jake Muldowney and Andrew Zacks 34, David Tatge and Brandon Skytta 35, Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson 36, Dan van Donk and Kent Harper 36, Bryan Church and Neal Cahoon 36, Reed McNeeley and Kevin Murray 43, Ed Tyner and John Loverin 43.
Low Net — Chip England and John Ohanesian 30, Lee Musser and Rex Smith 30, Marilyn Pothier and Martha Blochlinger 30, Cedric Johnston and Bob Bray 31, Toby Stanley and Michael Shields 31, Jim Lorenzen and Frank Cronan 31, Bobby Cox and Phil Bennett 32, David Kimes and Ray Fabien 33, Hope Sessums and Margaret Thomas 33, Molly Coonse and Gerry Leep 34, Jim Wakeman and Gary Coots 36, Tom Lee and Steve Leffler 36, Mark Notrness and Wim McSpadden 36.
Alternate Shot (holes 10-18)
Low Gross — Shane Morehead and Phil Shoaf 36, Jeff Mihalick and Carter Borror 36, Dan van Donk and Kent Harper 39, Stu Blasius and Andrew Kimball 39, Jim Wakeman and Gary Coots 40, Jeff Johnston and Rich Stefiuk 40, Adam Burlison and Andy Hammond 40, Bryan Church and Neal Cahoon 40, Amos Baker and Donny Hiebing 41, David Tatge and Brandon Skytta 42, Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson 45, Chip England and John Ohanesian 50, Reed McNeeley and Kevin Murray 60.
Low Net — David Kimes and Ray Fabien 35, Ed Tyner and John Loverin 36, Toby Stanley and Michael Shields 37, Tom Lee and Steve Leffler 38, Jake Muldowney and Andrew Zacks 38, Bobby Cox and Phil Bennett 38, Cedric Johnston and Bob Bray 39, Marilyn Pothier and Martha Blochlinger 40, Jim Lorenzen and Frank Cronan 40, Lee Musser and Rex Smith 41, Mark Nortness and Wim McSpadden 41, Hope Sessums and Margaret Thomas 45, Molly Coonse and Gerry Leep 46.
Overall
Low Gross — Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalik 69, Phil Shoaf and Shane Morehead 69, Stu Blasius and Adnrew Kimbell 72, Andy Hammon and Adam Burlison 72, Amos Baker and Donny Hiebing 73, Jake Muldowney and Andrew Zacks 74, Rich Stefiuk and Jeff Johnson 74, Dan van Donk and Kent Harper 75, Bryan Church and Neal Cahoon 76, Brandon Skytta and David Tatge 77, Jim Wakeman and Gary Coots 77, Toby Stanley and Michael Shields 78, Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen 79, Bobby Cox and Phil Bennett 80, Cedric Johnston and Bob Bray 81, Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson 81, David Kimes and Ray Fabien 82, Lee Musser and Rex Smith 84, Tom Lee and Steve Leffler 85, Mark Notrness and Wim McSpaden 86, Ed Tyner and John Loverin 86, John Ohanesian and Chip England 89, Marilyn Pothier and Martha Blochlinger 95, Hope Sessums and Margaret Thomas 100, Kevin Murray and Reed McNeeley 103, Gerry Leep and Molly Coonse 108.
Low Net — Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalick 67, Phillip Shoaf and Shane Morehead 67, David Kimes and Ray Fabien 68, Toby Stanley and Michael Shields 68, Bobby Cox and Phil Bennett 70, Cedric Johnston and Bob Bray 70, Marilyn Pothier and Martha Blochlinger 70, Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen 71, Jake Muldowney and Andrew Zacks 71, Lee Musser and Rex Smith 71, Andy Hammon and Adam Burlison 72, John Ohanesian and Chip England 72, Rich Stefiuk and Jeff Johnson 73, Ed Tyner and John Loverin 73, Amos Baker and Donny Hiebing 74, Stu Blasius and Andrew Kimbell 74, Tom Lee and Steve Leffler 74, Brandon Skytta and David Tatge 75, Jim Wakeman and Gary Coots 75, Bryan Church and Neal Cahoon 76, Mitch McCullough and Brian Gibson 76, Dan van Donk and Kent Harper 76, Mark Nortness and Wim McSpadden 77, Hope Sessums and Margaret Thomas 78, Gerry Leep and Molly Coonse 80, Kevin Murray and Reed McNeeley 103.
Closest to Pin — Ed Tyner (No. 6), Phil Shoaf (No. 9), Stu Blasius (No. 11), Jake Muldowney (No. 14), Jim Lorenzen (No. 17).
Gross Skins — Jake Mulldowney and Andrew Zacks (birdie on 7, eagle on 13), Shane Morehead and Phil Shoaf (birdie on 1), Bobby Cox and Phil Bennett (birdie on 3), Adam Burlison and Andy Hammon (eagle on 4), Ed Tyner and John Loverin (birdie on 6), Dan van Donk and Kent Harper (birdie on 15).
Net Skins — Shane Morhead and Phil Shoaf (birdie on 1), Jake Muldowney and Andrew Zacks (birdie on 7), Molly Coonse and Gerry Leep (eagle on 16).