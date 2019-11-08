Two golfers had aces in the past few weeks at Bandon Crossings.
Adam Burlison had a hole in one on No. 9 during the annual Las Vegas scramble.
Unfortunately for Burlison’s team, his tee shot wasn’t the one they needed to use on the hole.
It was Burlison’s second career ace.
Meanwhile, Brian Giibson had his sixth hole in one at Bandon Crossings, and seventh overall, when he aced the 14th hole last week.
Gibson now has aced the 11th, 14th and 17th holes twice each.
Gibson used a 6-iron from 175 yards for his ace.