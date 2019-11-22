The South Coast Running Club is inviting community members to build up an appetite for their Thanksgiving day feasts with their annual Turkey Trot.
The noncompetitive, family friendly event, starts at 9 a.m. at John Topits Park in Coos Bay.
Participants are asked to bring two cans of food, which will be donated to a local food bank.
Runners will be able to run on two well-marked loops around Empire Lakes on the paved trails at the park.
Snacks will be available at the end for the participants.
The Turkey Trot is the first of three events in the final weeks of the year for the South Coast Running Club.
The annual Mac’s Run will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting and ending at Sunset Bay State Park.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and includes races at both 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances, all on roads.
Both races travel through Shore Acres State Park and the longer race also goes through Cape Arago State Park.
The other upcoming event, for club members, is the annual Christmas Lights run, scheduled for Dec. 18 and this year including a potluck dinner following the run.
For more information on any of the upcoming events, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.