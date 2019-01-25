Gymnastics Plus will host its annual winter meet, Tumble by the Bay, on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon,.
The first session, including the Level 3 gymnasts, opens at 10 a.m. The second session, with the Level 4, Level 5 and optional gymnasts, begins at 1:30.
Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-12. Senior citizens and children 5-and-under get in free.
Three of the team’s optional gymnasts competed recently at the Jump Start 2018 meet in Eugene.
Aliyah White, who competes in Level 8, had a best finish of ninth on the beam. Level 7 gymnast Ali Kirby had her best placement of 25th on the floor exercise. Natalie Fish had her best finish a 25th-place effort on the bars in Level 6.
Their scores are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.