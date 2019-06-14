The South Coast Running Club is again sponsoring a Triple Crown Racing Series in July, including three different runs.
Runners can sign up for all three runs for $30. The program is limited to the first 50 to register and participants who complete the runs receive a medal after each race.
The events include the Mayor’s Firecracker Run on the Fourth of July in Mingus Park in Coos Bay, an even that includes a 4-kilometer run as well as a three-fourths of a mile kids run; the South Slough Trail & Treat Run on Saturday, July 13, at South Slough Reserve near Charleston, which includes a 5-kilometer trail run and a quarter-mile kids dash; and the July Jubilee Jaunt in North Bend on July 20, which is a 5-kilometer race.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.