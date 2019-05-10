Several athletes won multiple events in the annual TrackTown Youth League meet at Marshfield High School last week.
The meet was one of several around the state, with winners advancing to the TrackTown Youth League finals in Eugene.
Chandler Wyatt won the 100, 400, turbo javelin and long jump in the boys 9-10 age group. Hayley Brophy won those same events in the 13-14 girls division.
Dalton Steers won the 100 and 400 in the 13-14 boys. Olivia Brophy won the 400 and tied for first in the 100 with Katelyn Senn in the 11-12 girls age group. Jonah Martin was a double-winner in the boys 11-12 age group, taking the 100 and the long jump and Jadelin Warner won the same events in the 9-10 girls age group while Malia Flitcroft won them in the 7-8 girls division and Damon Steers for the 7-8 boys.
Other winners in the boys 7-8 age group were Caleb Millet in the 400, Brayden Miller in the 1,500 and Brandon Stottler in the turbo javelin.
In the 7-8 girls age group, Kindall Wyatt won the 400, Dixie Gordon the 1,500 and Benelli Gordon in the turbo javelin.
Hunter Hurl won the 1,500 in the 9-10 boys age group, while girls winners were Lauren Efraimson in the 400, Bryleigh Mead in the 1,500 and Leah Stottler in the turbo javelin.
Tyler Senn won the 400, Quinton Kloster the 1,500 and Gage Martinez the turbo javelin for the 11-12 boys, while Marley Petrey won the 1,500, Ashlynn Young the turbo javelin and Kiera Crawford the long jump.
Alexander Garcia-Silver won the 1,500, Jay Noel the turbo javelin and Johnathan Stottler the long jump for the 13-14 boys age group and Sophia Miley won the 1,500 for the girls.