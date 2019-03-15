The top two seeds advanced to the semifinals in the South Coast Sea League tournament on Thursday at Sunset Middle School.
Domibros, the top seed, beat US Coast Guard 103-47 behind 26 points from Chad Statham.
In the second quarterfinal, No. 2 seed Wilson’s Market topped McBallers 74-45, with Archie Garrett scoring 19 points.
The other two quarterfinal games are Tuesday, when No. 3 seed Average Joes face Ken Ware at 6 p.m. and No. 4 seed Team Andrew meets Team E at 7 p.m.
The semifinals are Thursday and the championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26.