The top two teams from the regular season will meet in the championship game for the South Coast Sea League this week.
No. 1 seed Domibros and No. 2 seed Wilson’s Market both advanced to the championship game with semifinal wins Thursday night.
Domibros beat Team E 96-64 as Henry Scolari scored 25 points.
Wilson’s Market beat Average Joes 93-48 as Archie Garrett scored 27.
Just two days earlier, Average Joes scored 130 points, including 57 by Logan Lucero, in a win over Ken Ware in the quarterfinals.
The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Middle School.