Here's a look back at the top stories from the Community Sports section in 2018.
1. Wyatt Smith wins Pre Run for Kids (Sep. 21): The North Bend seventh-grader finished the 3-mile run in 19 minutes, 58 seconds to win the Pre Run for Kids, part of the Bay Area Fun Festival.
Fourth-grader Bryleigh Mead was the first girl and ninth overall in 21:23, a
A total of 194 boys and girls in first through eighth grade competed in the event, coming from Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon, Coquille, Lakeside and Portland. The top three finishers in each age group received medals.
2. South Coast Athletes win events at Track Town Youth League Finals (June 15): Dalton Steers of Langlois won two events at Hayward Field, Scott Mickelson of North Bend picked up a win and Chandler Wyatt of Coos Bay also took home a top finish.
Steers won the 100 meters and long jump and also finished third in the 400 in the 11-12 age group. Mickelson took the turbo javelin in the same group and Wyatt won the 100 in the 9-10 division.
Some 10 other South Coast athletes podiumed, as well, in every age group from 7-8 to 13-14.
3. North Bend runner Garcia-Silver is part of national champion team (Dec. 21): Alex Garcia-Silver dominated the local middle school cross country circuit then helped the Philomath-based Timberbill Harriers win the 13-14 national championship at the Junior Olympics championship meet in Nevada.
Garcia-Silver was 18th individually, finishing the 4,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 34.87 seconds.
Garcia-Silver trained for the meet while playing on North Bend Middle School’s basketball team, getting up early and running in the dark winter mornings before going to school and, later, basketball practice.
4. Hutton siblings win Mayor’s Firecracker Run (July 6): Holly and Hunter Hutton were the female and male champions, with the former completing the race in 14 minutes, 37 seconds and the latter finishing in 13:07.
Hunter had just graduated from Bandon High School and Holly had just finished her eighth grade year, also in Bandon. Their father, Brent Hutton, finished fourth (13:35) and Haley Mohr of Calgary Canada, a cousin of the Huttons, was the second-place female finisher.
5. South Coast All-Stars win at Babe Ruth tourney (July 13): The South Coast All-Starts 13-15-year-olds beat Douglas 11-1 at Klamath Falls in the Babe Ruth State Tournament, and the 13-year-olds hammered Klamath Falls 13-1.
Jared Northrup doubled, and Elijah Blankenship and Ezra Waterman each tripled for the 13-15s. Bailey Overton snowconed a popup after a long run for the 13s and Luke Rhodes scored three runs with two hits and an RBI.
Both teams reached the Babe Ruth Regionals.
6. North Bend captures middle school titles (May 11): The eighth-grade Bulldogs swept the Far West League track and field titles at Marshfield High School and the seventh-grade Bulldogs boys also won. Marshfield’s seventh-grade girls took the league title.
Trinidy Blanton of Powers won the turbo javelin, high jump and 200 meters in the seventh-grade girls division. Brooklyn Garrigus of North Bend took the 400 meters and both hurdles races in the eighth-grade girls division.
Other double-winners included Marshfield’s Amanda Cross in the eighth grade long jump and 100; North Bend’s Gary Clark in the seventh grade shot put and discus; Dalton Steers of Driftwood (Port Orford) in the seventh-grade 200 and 400; and Gabby Ramos-Perez of Riley Creek (Gold Beach) in the seventh-grade girls long jump and 100.
7. Two golfers have aces at Muni Madness (July 6): Amos Baker and Mathew Mcmanaway both sank aces at Coos Golf Club, the first two at the newly-popular Muni Madness event. Both earned $5,000 prizes for the feat.
Mcmanaway’s ace was the first of his career, coming on No. 7. He used a 9-iron for the 120-yard hole.
Baker got his second hole-in-one. He used an 8-iron from 170 yards on No. 3 — all holes are played as par 3s in Muni Madness.
8. Tatge breaks records at Scott Poore Meet (Aug. 24): Gavyn Tagte took two minutes off the meet record of the 1,650 yard freestyle for 13-14-year-olds, finishing in 17 minutes, 41.70 for the most impressive of several record-breaking performances at North Bend Municipal Pool.
Tagte also broke the record in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 52.83, just ahead of South Coast Aquatic Team fellow Mavrick Macalino. Tagte also broke the record in the 100 backstroke with his time of 59.95.
Macalino also set a record in the 100 butterfly in 57.15.
9. Montgomery, Siewell sweep divisions at Coos Bay Speedway (June 6): Brody Montgomery added to his lead in the Super Late Models division, winning the 25-lap main event, the 10-lap prelim and the five-lap trophy dash.
Dylan Siewell also swept in his division, Sportsman Late Models.
Ken Fox narrowly beat David Smith in the main event of Street Stocks, just inches separating the two noses. Fox took the prelim and Smith won the trophy dash.
10. Local bowlers rack up perfect games at North Bend Lanes (April 27): Bryan Roberts, Trevor Sanne and Dave Roby all rolled perfect games in a run on 300s at North Bend Lanes.
Roby, who threw two in consecutive weeks, picked up his 27th and 28th. Roberts rolled his 25th and Sanne, a former minor league baseball pitcher, got his 13th.
Roberts rolled his 25th in front of his grandson.