COOS BAY — Blake Thompson and Paul Welch combined to win the recent costume-themed Halloween Superhero Tournament at Coos Golf Club.
Thompson and Welch combined to shoot a 67 in the event, which included nine holes of scramble and nine holes of best ball.
They were four shots better than Matt and Kris Schueneman.
Tom McConnell and Les Kaye took low-net honors for the tournament, with a score of 67.
Nick Cheser and Jake Lucero were second in the low-net with a score of 69.
Dr. Tom Holt won the best-costume prize.