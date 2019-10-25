Olivia Thompson of Harbor Lights in Bandon repeated as Far West League middle school district cross country season last week while John Parks of North Bend won the boys individual title.
The meet was held at Tugman State Park near Lakeside. Thompson continued an unbeaten fall season with the win.
North Bend swept the team titles, with Harbor Lights second for girls and Siuslaw of Florence second for boys.
Thompson covered the 3,000-meter course in 12 minutes, 4 seconds to win by nearly half a minute. Teammate Marley Petrey was second in 12:31, followed by four North Bend runners — Clara Messner (12:40), Abby Woodruff (12:57), Analise Miller (13:09) and Brynn Buskerud (13:12).
Rounding out the top 10 were Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond (13:13), Coquille’s Ada Millett (13:15), North Bend’s Lauren Efraimson (13:18) and Siuslaw’s Addison McNeill (13:20).
The younger runners were well represented. Petrey, Millett and Efraimson all are sixth-graders, while Messner and McNeill are in seventh grade.
North Bend scored 27 points, followed by Harbor Lights (64), Siuslaw (89), Coquille (113) and Marshfield and Myrtle Point tied with 132.
In the boys race, Parks finished in 10:49 to beat Carter Brown of Harbor Lights (11:00).
The rest of the top 10 included Siuslaw’s Dylan Jensen (11:19) and Brayden Linton (11:23), Marshfield’s Bridger Olson (11:25), North Bend’s Wyatt Smith (11:29) and Andrew Efraimson (11:32), Siuslaw’s Talon Ross (11:33), Azalea’s Kyler Christensen (11:43) and North Bend’s Jason Padgett (11:51).
The top 10 were all eighth-graders. 11th place went to Myrtle Point fifth-grader Eli Nicholson (11:56), while Harbor Lights sixth-grader Tyler Senn was 12th (11:59). The first seventh-grader was North Bend’s Bryce Flanagan in 17th place (12:13).
North Bend scored 37 points, while Siuslaw had 54, Marshfield 78, Azalea of Brookings 96 and Harbor Lights 97.
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.