Bryan Thompson and Marley Petrey were the individual winners in the 5-kilometer race during the annual Cranberry Run during the recent Cranberry Festival.
Thompson was the overall winner in 22 minutes and 38 seconds, followed by Hunter Jordan (24:04) and Petrey (26:58).
Tom Bedell was third among men (27:15). Paula Thompson was second (31:42) and Heidi Pahls third (32:29) for women.
The only runners in the 10-kilometer race were women. Olivia Thompson finished first in 52:49, followed by Brandy Reager (54:39) and Rachel Eikhoff (56:30).
Paige Johnson was first in the 1-mile run (10:22), just ahead of Mindy Boston (10:23).