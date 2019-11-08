Olivia Thompson of Harbor Lights in Bandon finished second in the Champs Division at the middle school state cross country championships last weekend.
Thompson, an eighth-grader who was undefeated in races on the South Coast, finished the 3,000-meter course in 11 minutes and 57 seconds, finishing eight second behind winner Lauren Ayers of Hazelbrook, a Tualatin school.
She was one of several athletes from Harbor Lights and Marshfield to compete in the event.
Marley Petrey of Harbor Lights finished 10th in the Champs division, and first among sixth-graders, in 12:47.
Cassie Kennon, a first-year runner and eighth-grader, was 46th in the race for Harbor Lights in 13:44.
Sixth-graders Safaa Dimitruk (14:26) and Lilly Iverson (14:26) finished 93rd and 94th for the Bandon school.
Harbor Lights finished third in the team race behind Hazelbrook and Rock Creek, from Happy Valley.
In the boys Champs division, Corbin Reeves, a Marshfield eighth-grader, finished 14th (11:48).
Zack Robertson of Harbor Lights was 80th (13:21).
In the Little Champs division, for younger runners, Harbor Lights sixth-grader Tyler Senn was fourth (11:53).
In the Little Champs division for girls, Marshfield sixth-grader Riley Mullanix was 20th (14:21).