Lily Thompson of the Gold Coast Swim Team competed in three events at the Oregon 10-and-under state championships last weekend.
Thompson placed 12th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:41.92), 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:43.78) and 16th in the 100-yard individual medley (1:31.00).
The highlight of the meet for Thompson was when Marshfield and Gold Coast coach Kathe McNutt and Marshfield assistant coach Stephanie Marler and members of the high school team showed up just in time for the individual medley and helped boost her to a personal best.
It was the first time Thompson had advanced to the state meet.