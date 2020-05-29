BANDON — A contest at Bandon Crossings last weekend was decided thousands of miles away in Florida.
The course hosted its own Tiger vs. Phil battle the same day Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning battled Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
Pairs at Bandon Crossings were matched against each other just like in Florida and they played to a perfect tie. The tiebreaker came when Team Tiger edged Team Phil, giving the Team Tiger at Bandon Crossings the victory.
Stu Blasius and Rich Stefiuk, who were part of Team Phil, had the best score for the day, posting a best ball total of 4-under 68, which was one stroke better than the father-son team of Jeff and Jackson Simonds and the pair of Mark Nortness and Colin Fuller, who were both on Team Tiger.
The Simonds duo had the best net score with a 61.
Winners of the best ball matches for Team Tiger in addition to the Simonds and Nortness teams were Douglas Albee and Chuck Chojnacki and Chip England and Wim McSpadden.
Casual Fridays
Phil Shoaf posted a 2-under 70 in the Casual Fridays contest last week to extend his lead in the season-long Crossings Cup race to 21 points over Dewey Powers and 25 points over Carter Borror and Stefiuk.
Steven Robb had the best net score with a 68.
Casual Fridays
May 22
Low Gross — Phil Shoaf 70, Stu Blasius 71, Gus Albers 74, Jim Wakeman 77, Toby Stnaley 78, Rich Stefiuk 80, Brian Gibson 80, Bob Bray 85, Brian Boyle 86, Wayne Everest 87, Wayne Everest 87, Louis Wantland 88, Val Nemcek 92, Jon Gysbers 92, Ray Fabien 93, Eric Oberbeck 96, Ed Yelton 98, Michael Shields 107.
Low Net — Steven Robb 68, Carter Borror 71, Jeff Mihalick 72, Margaret Thomas 73, David Kimes 73, Mitch McCullough 73, Robert Webber 74, Tom Gant 74, Neal Cahoon 75, Bobby Cox 76, Wim McSpadden 76, Brian Saksa 76, Kathrine Barton 77, Luke Thornton 78, Craig Ford 78, Chip England 78, John Johnston 79, Marilyn Pothier 80, Howard Seaton 82, John Ohanesian 83, Rick Evans 92.
Closest to Pin —Stu Blasius (No. 6), Phil Shoaf (No. 9), Toby Stanley (Nos. 11 and 14), Marilyn Pothier (No. 17).
Crossings Cup standings (through Week 9): Phil Shoaf 70, Dewey Powers 49, Carter Borror 45, Rich Stefiuk 45, Neal Cahoon 37, Dave Kimes 37, Toby Stanley 34, Jeff Mihalick 33, Stu Blasius 31, John Johnston 31, Bob Webber 30, Mark Nortness 29, Wim McSpadden 26, Brian Gibson 25, Mitch McCullough 25, Luke Thornton 25.
Tiger vs. Phil
May 24
Best Ball
Low Gross —Stu Blasius and Rich Stefiuk 68, Colin Fuller and Mark Nortness 69, Bobby Cox and John Miles 74, Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalick 74, Marie Simonds and Peyton Simonds 74, Douglas Albee and Chuck Chojnacki 78, Brian Boyle and Brian Saksa 80, Bob Bray and Steven Robb 83, Jon Gysbers and Howard Seaton 92.
Low Net — Jeff Simonds and Jackson Simonds 61, Chip England and Wim McSpadden 65, Judy Miles and Rhonda Gore 67, Gary coots and Sheryl Todd 70, Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen 70, Mark Ochsner and Clayton Dieu 70, Ray Fabien and David Kimes 71, Cedric Johnston and Mike Dobney 72.
Closest to Pin — Peyton Simonds (No. 6), Jeff Simonds (Nos. 9 and 11), Mark Nortness (No. 14), Chip England (No. 17).
Gross Skins — Gary Coots and Sheryl Todd (birdie on 3), Douglas Albee and Chuck Chojnacki (birdie on 8), Jeff Simonds and Jackson Simonds (birdie on 13), Mark Ochsner and Clayton Dieu (birdie on 7).
Net Skins — Jeff Simonds and jack Simonds (birdie on 6 and eagle on 13), Brian Boyle and Brian Saksa (birdie on 4), Judy Miles and Rhonda Gore (eagle on 14), Chip England and Wim McSpadden (eagle on 2), Mark Ochsner and Clayton Dieu (eagle on 7), Jon Gysbers and Howard Seaton (eagle on 18).
Tiger vs. Phil matches — Gary Coots and Sheryl Todd, Team Phil, d. Bob Bray and Steven Robb, 2 & 1, halved, 3 & 2; Ray Fabien and David Kimes, Team Phil, d. Brian Boyle and Brian Saksa, halved, 2 & 1, 2 & 1; Judy Miles and Rhonda Gore, Team Phil, d. Bobby Cox and John Miles, 2-up, 3 & 2, 5 & 3; Douglas Albee and Chuck Chojnacki, Team Tiger, d. Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalick, 3 & 2, 1-down, 4 & 3; Jeff Simonds and Jackson Simonds, Team Tiger, d. Marie Simonds and Peyton Simonds, 2-up, 4 & 2, 5 & 3; Chip England and Wim McSpadden, Team Tiger, d. Frank Cronan and Jim Lorenzen, 3 & 2, 3 & 1, 4 & 3; Colin Fuller and Mark Nortness, Team Tiger, d. Mark Ochsner and Clayton Dieu, 1-up, 4 & 3, 5 & 3; Stu Blasius and Rich Stefiuk, Team Phil, d. Cedric Johnston and Mike Dobney, 3 & 2, 3 & 2, 4 & 3; Jon Gysbers and Howard Seaton, Team Tiger, won by default.
Wacky Wednesdays
May 27
Quota
Quota points — David Kimes +5, Bobby Cox +3, Robert Webber +3, John Ohanesian +3, Mitch McCullough +1, Tom Gant 0, Cedric Johnston 0, Phil Shoaf -1, Wim McSpadden -2, Dewey Powers -3, Chip England -3, Val Nemcek -3, Terry Kirchner -4, John Johnston -4, Gerard Ledoux -4, Brian Gibson -5, Brian Saksa -5, Neal Cahoon -6, Ray Fabien -8.
Closest to Pin — Phil Shoaf (Nos. 6 and 11), David Kimes (No. 9), Brian Gibson (No. 14), Bobby Cox (No. 17).