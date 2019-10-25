The team of Dan Van Donk, Dave Hilton, Sam Ayotte and Kent Harper won the annual Spinners Las Vegas Scramble at Bandon Crossings, also known as the Green’s Keeper’s Revenge.
Despite fast greens and tough pin positions, as well as a roll of a dice to determine which team member's tee shot was used each hole, the group shot a 16-under 56 to win the title by four shots over the group of Tobin Smith, Bryan Church, Michael Lynch and Ryan Wall. The group of Billy Barnhart, Andrew Kimbell, Alan Heyn and Jim Reid shot 65 for third place.
Low-net honors went to the group of Grady Walker, Mike Reynolds, Jeff Brock and Edward Sherwood with a 56, which was two shots better than Jonathan Davis, Steven Gallardo, Chris Mandrich and Mark Meyer. Third place went to the team of Jeff, Judy and John Miles and David Hanna, with a 60.
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.