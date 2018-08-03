Gavyn Tatge of the South Coast Aquatic Team won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Oregon 11-and-over long-course state championships in Gresham last weekend.
Tatge, who also had four other top-eight finishes and was selected to the Oregon Zone Team, finished the race in 17 minutes, 48.11 seconds.
He was one of five SCAT swimmers in the meet. Bella Jones and Mavrick Macalino each had a pair of top-10 finishes and Craig Hoefs and Rebecca Witharm also competed.
Two swimmers from the Gold Coast Swim Team participated.
Allison Wright had a best finish of sixth in the 100 butterfly.
AJ Kliewer, meanwhile, reached qualifying times for the senior zone championships in both the 200 breaststroke, with a time of 2:42.26 he swam in a time trial, and the 100 breaststroke, where his time was 1:14.83.