Gavyn Tatge finished second in the 1,500-meter freestyle in the Oregon long course 11-and-over state championships late last month.
Tatge was one of seven swimmers from the South Coast Aquatic Team or Gold Coast Swim Team to participate in the state meet.
He finished the 1,500 in 17 minutes and 7.68 seconds to finish second.
Tatge also just missed setting a team record in the 200 backstroke, finishing eighth in 2:24.07 but swimming 2:18.45 in the preliminaries.
Craig Hoefs set a new SCAT record in the 100-meter breastroke, placing ninth in 1:09.22. Mavrick Macalino had a best finish of 12th in the 200 butterfly and Ian Wakeling was 25th in the 100 butterfly.
Kenneth Shepherd and Bella Jones also qualified for the meet for SCAT, but did not participate.
Anna Hutchins was third in the 50 freestyle for the Gold Coast Swim Team with her time of 27.93.
Allison Wright was third in the 100 butterfly (1:12.38) and fourth in the 50 butterfly (32.88) in the 12-year-old age group.
AJ Kliewer had a best finish of 16th in the 200 breaststroke (2:41.64).
Tatge, Hoefs, Macalino, Hutchins and Kliewer all competed in the 15-and-over age group. Wakeling competed in the 14-year-old division.
Results for both teams are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.