Gavyn Tatge of the South Coast Aquatic Team smashed the meet record in the 1,650-yard freestyle during the annual Scott Poore Memorial swim meet at North Bend Municipal Pool last weekend.
Tatge took more than two minutes off the 2010 record for the 13-14 age group with his time of 17 minutes, 41.70 seconds.
Tatge also set a record in the 100 freestyle for the age group with his time of 52.83, just edging out teammate Mavrick Macalino for the new record. Macalino finished in 52.87. And Tatge broke the record in the 100 backstroke with his time of 59.95.
Macalino set a new mark in the 100 butterfly with his time of 57.15.
Craig Hoefs just missed a record in the 100 breaststroke for the 15-and-over age group with an impressive time of 1:02.74.
SCAT swimmers who won events in the three-day meet included Tatge, Macalino, Hoefs, Bella Jones, Morgan Ryback and Rebecca Witharm.
Gold Coast Swim Team swimmers who won events included Lily Thompson, Paige Kirchner, Matthew Barnts, Quinton Kloster, Aina Weaver, Benjamin Bartholomew, Calvin Thompson-Poore and Allison Wright.
Results for the two local swim teams are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.