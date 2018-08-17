The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team will hold a youth camp Monday through Thursday, Aug. 20-23, at Mingus Park Pool.
The camp is for students in grades 1-12 of all swimming abilities. SWOCC swim coach Sandra Bullock and her athletes will serve as instructors.
The camp runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Swimmers will be coached on strokes as well as starts and turns, and immediate feedback technology will be used.
People can sign up the first day of the camp. The fee for the four days is $75 or people can sign up for individual days for $25 each.
Students should bring a swim suit (one-piece for girls), goggles, towel, water bottle, shorts, T-shirt and athletic shoes.
For more information, contact SWOCC swim coach Sandra Bullock at 541-297-2158.