Six members of the Southwestern Oregon Community College Judo Program competed in the WOFA Tournament in Merlin near Grants Pass last weekend, with five of the athletes bringing home medals.
The team’s kata team of twins Haley and Brynn Buskerud, who are 13, placed first in Nage no Kata, which includes demonstrating 15 throws, executed on both the right and left sides. Brynn also took first place, with Haley second, in the girls middleweight division.
Kai Gutierrez, age 8, won the gold medal in the boys lightweight division, while Broc Bolduc, age 7, was second in the same division.
Gavino Crusoe, age 8, won the bronze in the boys middleweight division.
Clayton Mill, 10, competed in his first tournament, but did not place.
For more information on the judo program, including classes for children and adults, contact Rob Schab at 541-756-0414.