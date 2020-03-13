The Southwestern Oregon Community College Judo Program has been recognized by the United States Judo Federation for excellence in judo and has been designated a 5-star Dojo.
To qualify for this recognition, Southwestern’s program demonstrated a commitment to promoting multiple facets of the sport of judo. Through United States Judo Federation development programs, Southwestern has produced certified coaches, teachers, kata instructors, and national and regional referees, as well as hosting annual USJF sanctioned development clinics.
Southwestern judo coach Rob Schab said he was excited to be notified of the 5-star designation.
“Our program has been around for 28 years, and we have been committed to giving our students a wide range of judo experiences through our children’s classes, our physical education classes for adults, and Southwestern Judo Club activities,” instructor Rob Schab said. “There are many places judo praticipants can find an area to excel in, whether competition at tournaments, improving teaching and coaching skills, or becoming a referee — all are important sport and life experiences.”
Judo was developed in Japan in 1882 from traditional Ju Jitsu systems, focusing on throwing a grappling techniques. The sports provides a means of physical education, as well as self-defense training, and creates an opportunity for participants to develop life skills useful beyond the training room, Schab said.
It is one of the most popular sports in the world and has been an Olympic sport since 1964.
Three members of the club participated in the Oregon State University Judy Tournament in Corvallis on Feb. 29.
Ava Thomas, age 13, won the gold medal in the women’s lightweight division, winning both her matches with full-point throws.
Sabrina Smith was first in the women’s heavyweight division, also winning both her matches, one with a full-point throw and the other by pin.
While he did not place, Michael Broussard made a good showing in his first tournament, competing in the men’s novice middleweight division.
Spring classes at Southwestern are tentatively scheduled to start on April 14. For more information on the judo program, contact Rob Schab at 541-756-0414.