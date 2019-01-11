Southwestern Oregon Community College is planning an eight-week indoor soccer clinic, which starts this weekend and will be held on Sundays and coached by SWOCC coaches Brad Wililams and Gina Ramirez.
The clinic will be held in the Indoor Recreation Center on the SWOCC campus and participants will be required to use indoor shoes with non-marking soles.
The cost is $10 per session or $65 for all eight sessions if paid in advance.
The youth session for students 8-12 years old will run from 4 to 5 p.m., while the teen sessions, for students 13-and-older, will be held from 5-6 p.m.
The session dates are Jan. 13. 20 and 27; Feb. 10, 17 and 24; and March 3 and 10.
For more information, contact Jade Chhokar by phone at 563-213-7020 or email at jade.chhokar@socc.edu.