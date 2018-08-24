The annual Sunset Bay Trail Run is Saturday, Sept. 1, starting and ending at Sunset Bay State Park.
Runners can choose from three distances, in addition to a 1-mile fun run for kids.
A half marathon starts at 9:30 a.m., while 4-mile and 15-kilometer runs start at 10 a.m. The kids run starts at 9:50.
All the longer races follow trails along the cliffs from Sunset Bay to Shore Acres State Park. The half marathon and 15-kilometer run also go through Cape Arago State Park and up a steep trail back to Shore Acres (the half marathon includes trips over the steep trail in both directions).
The entry fee is $10 ($8 for students and members of the South Coast Running Club). Proceeds from the run go to the Pregnancy Resource Center in Coos Bay.
For more information, contact Patrick Myers by phone at 541-290-7530 or email at pmyers122@msn.com.