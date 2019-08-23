The 10th annual Sunset Bay Trail Run will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, starting and ending in Sunset Bay State Park.
The event includes half marathon, 15-kilometer and 4-mile trail runs and a 1-mile beach fun run for kids.
The trail runs all are scenic and challenging. The two long runs include extensive, steep climbs through the forest.
Runners are encouraged to sign up early on-line and save on their entry fees.
The fee is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for non-members who register early. Day-of-race fees are $20 for members and $30 for non-members. The 1-mile fun run is free.
The half marathon starts at 9:30 a.m., with the 1-mile run starting at 9:50 and the 4-mile and 15-kilometer races starting at 10.
Proceeds from the event go to the Pregnancy Resource Center in Coos Bay.
For more information or to register, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.