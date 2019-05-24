The Sugar Shack & Oregon Hat Company team won the Gutter Gussies league title, taking the championship match earlier this month at Reedsport Lanes.
The winning team included Karen (Didee) Smith, (Niser) Ostmeyer, Carol (C J) Perry and Kathy (Rusty) Martin.
In the championship match, they beat the Winchester Bay Market & Ocean Pacific team in the championship match, 2,418 to 2,398.
That runner-up team included Mary Fernandes, Carme Hague, Martha Jones and Ruth Flowers. Kathy Sherwood and Teresa Downer also helped the team.
Claudette (Dette) Clardy was a sub for about two-thirds of the league season.
The two teams in the championship match had been the league winners from the first and second halves of the season.
Earlier this spring, the Devil Dogs won the Sunday Night Mixed Social League at Reedsport Lanes, beating the Old Hippies 2,368 pins to 2,346 in the final.
The Devil Dogs included Richard Levy, George Reynolds, Grace Murphy and Paul Weeden. Kevin Wilkins was a mid-season replacement.
The Old Hippies featured Gladys Lee, Barb Norton, Levi Moore and Brad Lee. Jay Norton and Jerry Parent were regular subs during the season.