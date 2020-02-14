Students from Coquille Valley Elementary and Myrtle Crest school of Myrtle Point were the champions in the annual Coquille Valley Elks Hoop Shoot.
The event, hosted by Coquille Valley Elks Lodge No. 1935, included students from Coquille, Myrtle Point, Powers and Bandon, each shooting 25 free throws. They competed in age groups of 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
The winners advanced to the district competition in Ashland. Winners in Ashland advance to the state finals.
The winners in the 8-9 age group were Presley Petrie and Justin Sproul, both of Myrtle Crest.
The 10-11 winners were Oakley Johnson of Coquille Valley Elementary and Kayle Morris of Myrtle Crest.
The 12-13 age group winners were Raylee Murray of Myrtle Crest and Deegan Johnson of Coquille Valley.
The top three finishers in each age group are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.