Several teams posted outstanding scores in the first Shamrock Shamble at Bandon Crossings Golf Course last weekend.
Two teams carded scores of 9-under 63 in the format, in which both players hit a drive, they pick the best of the two and then they both play their own ball in from there.
The teams of both Neal Brown and John Murphy, and Tyler Miller and Blaise Bedolla, each shot 63.
Two more teams, South Coast residents Jeff and Justin Johnson and the pairing of Evin Nordhagen and Scott Wagnon, shot 65.
Two teams also tied for low-net honors, with the pairs of Jon Hires and Terry Kirchner, and David Miller and Dennis Thomason, shooting 55, a stroke better than Kirk Lind and Zach Thompson.
The event also included a hole-in-one, by Russ Daniels on No. 11.
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard, along with results for the first Friday of the Crossings Cup chase.