Paul Strike of Coos Bay nearly broke 40 minutes on the challenging 10-kilometer course at the Salmon Creek Run last weekend in Powers.
Strike finished in 40 minutes and 3 seconds on the course, which is mostly uphill for the first half.
Ryan Scribner finished second in 45:18, followed by Jim Littles in 49:22 and Gene Wooden in 50:09.
Amarissa Wooden of Coos Bay, the president of the South Coast Running Club, the race sponsor, won the 5-kilometer race in 22 minutes and 9 seconds. Leah Rector was second (26:05) and Tryson Bradford, the first male, third (27:43). Holly Coulson was fourth in 27:46.
Results are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.