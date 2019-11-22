Cody Stoffel and Andrew Kimbell combined to win the McKay’s Market South Coast Best Ball Tournament at Bandon Crossings over the weekend.
Stoffel and Kimball combined for a score of 123. That was two shots better than Mark Nortness and Jeff Johnston.
Two teams tied for third — the pair of Kara Miller and Sue Ryan, and the team of Dave Hilton and Dan VanDonk, both with scores of 127.
In addition to the competition, closest to the pin awards were presented for every hole.
Results are listed in today's Community Scoreboard.