Richie Stefiuk won the Crossings Cup on Friday at Bandon Crossings, beating Neal Cahoon in the championship match.
Stefiuk was the top seed for the tournament, a match-play bracket that followed months of competitions in the weekly Casual Fridays events at Bandon Crossings.
Along the way to the championship match, Stefiuk beat Gerry Ledoux and then past champion Mark Nortness. Cahoon, the No. 3 seed, beat David Kimes and Brian Boyle.
Though the Crossings Cup is finished, weekly Casual Fridays events continue through the fall.
Next year’s race for the Crossings Cup will start in the spring.
For more information, call the course at 541-347-3232 or visit the www.bandoncrossings.com.