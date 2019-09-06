Rich Stefiuk earned the top seed for the Crossings Cup match play tournament at Bandon Crossings after the final event of the regular season for the course’s annual Casual Fridays competition.
Stefiuk was the No. 1 seed, followed by Toby Stanley, Neal Cahoon, Brian Gibson, Mark Nortness, Dave Kimes, Brian Boyle and Gerry Ledoux.
The quarterfinal matches were held Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Stefiuk topped Ledoux 5 and 4; Stanley topped Boyle 4 and 3; Kimes beat Cahoon 6 and 5; and Nortness beat Gibson 1-up. Both Nortness and Gibson are past champions of the Crossings Cup.
The semifinal matches are next week.
The next eight in the standings were John Miles, Wim McSpadden, Rick Evans, Ed Yelton, Wayne Everest, Bobby Cox, Craig Ford and Val Nemcek.