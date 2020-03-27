Through two weeks at Bandon Crossings, Richard Stefiuk leads the season-long points race for the Crossings Cup at Bandon Crossings.
Stefiuk earned the most points in the opening week, when points were doubled, and is followed in the standings by Bob Webber and Mark Nortness.
Points are accumulated during the weekly Casual Fridays games at the course.
Last week, Greg Harless took low-gross honors with an even-par 72 and Phillip Shoaf and Stefiuk both had 75s.
Neal Cahoon took low-net honors with a 68, one shot better than Martha Blochlinger.
Bandon Crossings Results
Wacky Wednesdays
March 18
18 Hole Throw Out
Net Scores
Par 3s — Terry Kirchner 10, Carter Borror 11, Wim McSpadden 11, Dewey Powers 11, Neal Cahoon 12, Mitch McCullough 12, Val Nemcek 12, John Ohanesian 12, Richard Stefiuk 12, Jim Wakeman 12, Don Weissert 12, Rex Smith 13, Brian Gibson 14, Phil Bennett 15, Jeff Mihalick 18.
Par 4s — Don Weissert 24, Dewey Powers 26, Neal Cahoon 27, Val Nemcek 27, Jim Wakeman 27, Rex Smith 28, Richard Stefiuk 28, John Ohanesian 29, Phil Bennett 30, Mitch McCullough 31, Brian Gibson 32, Wim McSpadden 32, Carter Borror 33, Terry Kirchner 33, Jeff Mihalick 33.
Par 5s — Terry Kirchner 17, Richard Stefiuk 17, Neal Cahoon 18, Mitch McCullough 18, Phil Bennett 19, Wim McSpadden 19, Dewey Powers 19, Don Weissert 19, Carter Borror 20, Brian Gibson 20, Jeff Mihalick 20, Val Nemcek 20, Rex Smith 20, Jim Wakeman 21, John Ohanesian 22.
Total — Don Weissert 55, Dewey Powers 56, Neal Cahoon 57, Richard Stefiuk 57, Val Nemcek 59, Terry Kirchner 60, Jim Wakeman 60, Mitch McCullough 61, Rex Smith 61, Wim McSpadden 62, John Ohanesian 63, Phil Benentt 64, Carter Borror 64, Brian Gibson 66, Jeff Mihalick 71.
Closest to Pin — Carter Borror (No. 6), Brian Gibson (No. 9), Richard Stefiuk (Nos. 11 and 14), Val Nemcek (No. 17).
Casual Fridays
Crossings Cup
March 20
Low Gross — Greg Harless 72, Phillip Shoaf 75, Richard Stefiuk 75, Mark Nortness 80, Jeff Mihalick 82, Ed Tyner 82, Val Nemcek 85, Jim Sylvester 86, Mitch McCullough 88, Gerard Ledoux 90, Rick Evans 97, Luke Thornton 97.
Low Net — Neal Cahoon 68, Martha Blochlinger 69, Chip England 70, David Kimes 70, Bobby Cox 73, Wayne Everest 74, Wim McSpadden 75, John Ohanesian 75, Brian Boyle 75, Marilyn Pothier 76, Eric Oberbeck 76, Tom Gant 76, John Johnston 76, Daryl Robison 80, Craig Ford 85.
Closest to Pin — Mark Nortness (No. 6), Jim Sylvester (No. 9), Neal Cahoon (Nos. 11 and 17), Mitch McCullough (No. 14).
Crossings Cup Standings (top 10, through two weeks) — Richard Stefiuk 22, Bob Webber 20, Mark Nortness 17, Brian Gibson 13, Dewey Powers 12, Neal Cahoon 12, Gerard Ledoux 11, Chip England 10, Ed Tyner 9, Bobby Cox 8, Greg Harless 8, Martha Blochlinger 8.