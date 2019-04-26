Steve Stalcup of Coos Bay had a hole-in-one in March at Coos Golf Club.
Stalcup aced the fourth hole with a 6-iron.
Two weeks later, Stalcup also had an eagle at the course, holing a wedge shot from the fairway on the 14th hole.
Coos Golf Club also had an ace during the weekly Muni Madness game.
Mackin Sexton of San Diego had his ace on April 2 to earn a big prize from the prize fund, which goes up each week when there is no ace during the par-3 game.
For more information on Muni Madness, visit the golf course located about five miles south of Coos Bay off Coos Sumner Lane or call the pro shop at 541-267-7257.