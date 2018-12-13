Sportsmanship and officials awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon volleyball games played on Saturday, Dec. 8, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards
Third/Fourth Grade: Coquille, coached by Sarah Layton; Reedsport S, coached by Sherri Zeller.
Fifth Grade: Myrtle Point, coached by Katie Little.
Sixth Grade: Bandon J, coached by Jackie White; Hillcrest, coached by Lacey and Nick Knudsen.
Officials Awards
Hustle: Lucas Moe and Michelle Gochnour.
Professional: Rylee Mathews and Chloe Moore.