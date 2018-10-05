Try 1 month for 99¢

Sportsmanship and official’s awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon fall soccer games played on Saturday, Sept. 29, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.

Sportsmanship Awards

Kindergarten — Madison, coached by Ken Smith.

First Grade — North Bay, coached by Bill and Christine Whitsett.

Second Grade — Reedsport, coached by Kim and Rayna; Blanco, coached by Uli Lau and sponsored by Cape Blanco Soccer Club.

Officials Awards

Hustle — Bryant Wicks, Daylen Brown.

Professional — Ian Nolan, John Burgmeier.

