Sportsmanship and official’s awards for Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon fall soccer games played on Saturday, Sept. 29, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards
Kindergarten — Madison, coached by Ken Smith.
First Grade — North Bay, coached by Bill and Christine Whitsett.
Second Grade — Reedsport, coached by Kim and Rayna; Blanco, coached by Uli Lau and sponsored by Cape Blanco Soccer Club.
Officials Awards
Hustle — Bryant Wicks, Daylen Brown.
Professional — Ian Nolan, John Burgmeier.