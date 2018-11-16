Coos Bay Speedway presented its season-ending awards at its annual banquet earlier this month in Coquille.
In addition to winners for each division for the three different elements of the speedway — the oval dirt track, the NHRA drag strip and the mud drags — Sportsman awards were presented for all three elements as well as the king and queen of the mud drags.
Division champions on the oval track included Brody Montgomery (Super Late Models), Dyllan Siewell (Sportsman Late Models), Ken Fox (Street Stocks), Sam Talon (Mini Outlaws), Tyler Tullos (Hornets), Brett Hulsey (Winged Sprints) and Griff Smith (Junior Stingers).
Winners for the NHRA Drags included Kory Alby (Sportsman), Gregg Kirby and Jon Letson (Pro) and Tom Jarvis (Super Pro).
Winners for Mud Drags included Cory Hawkins (4 Cylinder), Justina Kingery (Modified 4 Cylinder/6 Cylinder), Russ Barnett (Modified and Super Modified), Justin Hamilton (Stock V8), Tom Howell (Open), Dustin Pacini (Road & Trail) and MacKenzie Ludwig (Powder Puff).
The king and queen of the track for the mud drags were Barnett and Darcy Potter, who finished second in Modified 4 Cylinder/6 Cylinder, third in Powder Puff and seventh in Stock V8.
The sportsman of the year awards went to Sara Kilby for Mud Drags, Gregg Kirby for NHRA drags and Wane Butler for the oval dirt track.
Meanwhile, the annual Name of Fame Award, the equivalent of hall of fame for the track, went to Carl Johnson.
Final rankings for the various divisions is included in the Community Scoreboard.