Golfers still can sign up for the Southwest Oregon Amateur, which will be held July 5-7 at Coos Golf Club.
The event includes an 18-hole qualifying round on July 5 and then match play on July 6 and 7. Golfers will be split into flights based on their handicaps, with their seeding in the flights determined by how they score in the qualifying round.
It also includes a banquet on July 5 and a practice round sometime before the tournament starts.
The entry fee is $175 and also includes a tournament sweatshirt.
Golfers also can play in an optional Muni Madness par-3 event on July 5. That event will be nine holes.
For more information about the tournament, call 541-267-7257.