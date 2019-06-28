{{featured_button_text}}

Golfers still can sign up for the Southwest Oregon Amateur, which will be held July 5-7 at Coos Golf Club.

The event includes an 18-hole qualifying round on July 5 and then match play on July 6 and 7. Golfers will be split into flights based on their handicaps, with their seeding in the flights determined by how they score in the qualifying round.

It also includes a banquet on July 5 and a practice round sometime before the tournament starts.

The entry fee is $175 and also includes a tournament sweatshirt.

Golfers also can play in an optional Muni Madness par-3 event on July 5. That event will be nine holes.

For more information about the tournament, call 541-267-7257.

