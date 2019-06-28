South Medford won the 11-and-under age group and the Hidden Valley Aces topped tournament host Bay Area Travel Teams in the 12-and-under division at the second annual Coastal Cool Down tournament last weekend.
Games were played at both Mingus Park (11U) and Southwestern Oregon Community College (12U) in the tournament.
In the 11-and-under age group, South Medford beat Grants Pass and Willamette Valley beat Bay Area Travel Teams Integrity in the semifinals. In the championship game, South Medford topped Willamette Valley 15-10.
On the opening day of the tournament, Willamette Valley beat Grants Pass 11-0 and South Medford 12-4. Bay Area Travel Teams lost both its games, 15-0 to South Medford and 15-5 to Grants Pass.
In the 12U division, Hidden Valley beat Central Lane 1-0 in one semifinal and BATT beat Willamette Valley Americans to reach the championships.
In the final game, Lucas Folau hit a home run to tie the game at 2-all, but Hidden Valley scored five runs in the fifth inning on the way to a win, repeating as champions.
On the first day, Bay Area Travel Teams won its two games, 17-1 over Willamette Valley and 8-4 over Central Lane. Hidden Valley beat Willamette Valley 12-0 and Central Lane 13-6.
While there wasn’t a 10-and-under division, Bay Area Travel Teams hosted Upper Rogue from Eagle Point. The teams split a doubleheader on Saturday and BATT won a Sunday game to win the series 2-1, with all the games played at Boynton Park in North Bend.
All three divisions had a home run derby.
Hunter “Crash” Christenson of Bay Area Travel Teams won the 10U division and South Medford’s Jedi Robertson for the 11U division. Jacey Roberts beat fellow Willamette Valley Americans teammate and defending champion Andrew Lugo in a competition that extended to a hit-off after they were tied through regulation in the 12U age group.
Bay Area Travel Teams is sponsoring a team that will travel to Cooperstown, N.Y., to compete in a tournament at the Baseball Hall of Fame July 13-19.
The group will include players from the Bay Area as well as Brookings, Roseburg and Klamath Falls. It will compete in the 12-and-under age group.
The group is raising funds for its trip and people can contact John Riddle by phone at 541-297-4567 or by email at j.rid6@idloud.com for how to help out.