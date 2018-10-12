South Coast teams won three of the four divisions in the annual Coos Bay Lions Club volleyball tournament last weekend.
Siuslaw of Florence won the 4A division while Harbor Lights of Bandon took the 2A division and Millicoma 2 won the 1A title. The 3A division went to JoLane White of Roseburg.
The event included 32 teams and was played out at both Marshfield High School and Sunset Middle School.
The participants included two newcomers, Fern Riddle Middle School of Elmira and Toddy Thomas Middle School of Fortuna, Calif. In addition, there were several teams from Roseburg and Silverton and teams from 10 different South Coast school districts.
Coquille’s seventh-grade team was second in the 1A division and Fern Ridge won the sportsmanship award
In 2A, North Bend’s eighth-grade JV team placed second. Harbor Lights won the sportsmanship award.
North Bend’s eighth-grade varsity was second in 3A and also took the sportsmanship award.
In 4A, Jo Lane Red of Roseburg placed second while Toddy Thomas won the sportsmanship award.
The order of finish for each division is listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.
Assisting the Lions Club organizing the event, groups assisting with the event included the Marshfield and North Bend High School volleyball programs, the Marshfield boys basketball team, the Marshfield Key Club and the Marshfield softball team.