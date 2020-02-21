The South Coast Sea League is gearing up for the upcoming community basketball season.
The coed league kicks off on March 29 and runs through May with games on Sundays and Tuesdays at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Players must be 16 or older. The cost is $450 per team if paid by March 20 and $500 between March 20 and the registration deadline, which is March 25.
For more information, contact Stacey Kelly-Coyle by phone at 541-297-6810 or by email at staceycoyle@hotmail.com.