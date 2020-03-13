The South Coast Sea League is still accepting teams for the upcoming season, but will delay the first week of games until April 8.
Teams can sign up until March 25.
To date, 11 teams have signed up for the coed basketball league.
Players must be 16 or older. Games will be played on Sundays and Tuesdays at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The cost is $450 for teams that sign up and pay by March 20 and $500 for those who sign up after that date but by the 25th.
For more information, contact Stacey Kelly-Coyle at 541-297-6810 or by email at staceycoyle@hotmail.com.