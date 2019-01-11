The South Coast Sea League city basketball league started its season this week and will continue with games every Tuesday and Thursday at Sunset School in Empire through March 12.
Most nights there are three games, at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
Through the first week, Team Andrew has won both its games, with Jasper Sawyer leading the team in one game and James Sperling in the other.
Team E, Domibros and Wilson’s Market and Deli all have won the only game they have played over the two weeks, while the US Coast Guard team is 1-1.
The other teams are Ken Ware, McBallers and Average Joes.
The schedule for the season and the scores for the first week are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.