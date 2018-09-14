The South Coast Running Club is holding the first Jennifer Turman Scholarship Gala, a fundraising event for the club’s scholarship program, on Saturday, Sept. 29.
The event, with the theme Running ‘20s, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Flappers Coffee House in the Historic Old City Hall in Coos Bay.
Tickets are limited and cost $34 for individuals and $65 for couples and are available through the running club website, www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
The tickets are good for entry, tapas and a free glass of wine or beer. A no-host bar also will be available.
Participants are encouraged to dress in 1920s era clothing and enter for a chance to win a cash prize. There also will be ‘20s-themed running trivia and artwork, a silent auction, music and recognition of some veteran running club emeritus members.
For more information, call 541-260-1499 or email runreadbake@gmail.com.