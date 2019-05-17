South Coast drivers won several of the divisions at the recent Oregon Mud Drag State Championships at Coos Bay Speedway.
South Coast winners included Mark Duke of Coos Bay for 4-cylinder, Chris Lindsey of Bandon for 6-cylinder modified, Ricky Crook of Coquille for Road & Trail, Jeremy Roberts of Lakeside for modified, Jeremy Bond of Reedsport for open class, Justin Kingery of Coos Bay for 4/6 cylinder powder puff and Mackenzie Ludwig of Myrtle Point for V8/Road & Trail Powder Puff.
The other winners were Dave Ewing of Camas Valley for stock V8, Virgle Osborn of Roseburg for super modified and Jasmin Dawkins of Portland for modified/super mod powder puff.
NHRA Drags
Six different racers won their divisions over two days of drag racing last weekend at Coos Bay Speedway.
On May 11, winners included Leon Williams for sportsman, Jeff Barth for pro, Shane Marsh for super pro and Lisa Powell for sportsman.
On May 12, winners were Tom Melson for pro and Tom Jarvis for super pro.