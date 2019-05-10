COOS BAY — Local drivers swept the divisions during Pepsi Night at Coos Bay Speedway last weekend.
Racing on the oval dirt track, main event victories went to Brett Hulsey of Coos Bay in the Winged Sprints division, Preston Luckman of Coos Bay in the featured America’s Mattress Super Late Models class, Braden Fugate of Bandon in the Sportsman Late Models division, Steve Dubisar of Coquille for Street Stocks, Sam Talon of Coquille for Mini Outlaws, Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point for Hornets and Griff Smith of Bandon for Junior Stingers.
Luckman, Dubisar, Talon and Smith went unbeaten on the night, also winning the trophy dash and heat race. Brody Montgomery of Bandon won the second heat race for the Super Late Models and Ken Fox of North Bend took the second heat race for Street Stocks.
Wayne Smith and Tyler Tullos of Bandon won heat races and Tullos also won the trophy dash in the Hornets division before Robison arrived from a softball doubleheader to take the main event.
Mike Taylor of Reedsport won the trophy dash for the Sportsman Late Models while Fugate won the heat race.
And in Winged Sprints Hulsey won the heat race, but Donovan Prather of Grass Valley, Calif., took the trophy dash.
The speedway hosts NHRA drag racing this weekend while the oval track will be back in action next weekend for the Mega Bike Giveaway Night next Saturday, an event that also includes ISCS Sprint Cars.
Admission for that event is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17. Children 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.
Results from last weekend are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.