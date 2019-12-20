Josh Snyder of Bandon and Jeremy West of Coos Bay were the winners in the annual Mac’s Run last weekend in the Charleston area.
Snyder, the former Bandon standout home from Portland State University for the holidays, won the 10-kilometer race in 36 minutes flat, leading a group of current Bandon High School runners.
He was followed by Ansen Converse (40:14), Aero Franklin (41:00), Luke Brown (43:01), Nathan Vineyard (43:40) and Charlie Ells (45:00).
Bandon’s Holly Hutton was eight overall and first among female runners in 47:28, followed by Bandon teammate Shannon Smith (48:18) and Jen Ells of Bandon, who was the first masters (50-and-over) finisher (49:07). Randy Hoffine of Coos Bay was the first masters finisher among men (50:24).
West, a Marshfield assistant, won the 5-kilometer race in a blazing time of 17:13, followed by Jacob Calvert of Coos Bay (18:40) and Bandon High School cross country coach Brent Hutton, the first masters finisher (19:07).
Tami Timm of North Bend was first among women overall and for masters runners (27:10), followed by Arabella Mullanix of Coos Bay (27:59).
Results are listed in today’s Community Scoreboard.
Bullards Run
While Mac’s Run was the last South Coast Running Club race of 2019, runners don’t have to wait long for the first run of 2019.
The annual Bullards Run will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, starting at 2 p.m. at Bullards Beach State Park.
The event, which includes 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer and 1-mile (kids) runs, begins and ends in the park’s campground. The 10-kilometer course takes the runners out to the Coquille River Lighthouse.
The event is sponsored by SCRC and the Bandon high school and middle school cross country teams and includes a shirt exchange. Runners can bring a worn, but not worn-out run shirt and go home with a different one. Leftover shirts will go to charity.
The kids run is free, while the fees for the 5K and 10K are $15 for South Coast Running Club members and $25 for nonmembers who sign up in advance online. Race-day registration fees increase by $5.
A family rate for people with running club family memberships is $15 for two runners and $5 for each additional runner, on race day only.
Registration on Jan. 5 runs from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
To sign up in advance, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
For more information, call Tom Bedell at 541-347-4740.